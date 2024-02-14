Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Man Siyamak in Sheffield

Missing in Sheffield: Police Appeal for Information on 37-Year-Old Siyamak

Advertisment

Urgent Search for Missing Man in Sheffield

A 37-year-old man, known as Siyamak or Ali, has gone missing in Sheffield, prompting police to appeal for public assistance in locating him. Siyamak, of Middle Eastern descent, was last seen on London Road between 8 and 8:30 pm on February 13, 2024. The urgency of the situation lies in the growing concern for his welfare.

Last Known Sighting and Description

Advertisment

Siyamak's last known sighting occurred on London Road, where he was spotted wearing a white Nike top, black bottoms, and black Armani trainers. Standing at 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build, Siyamak's unique appearance makes him distinguishable among the city's residents.

Frequented Areas and How You Can Help

Those familiar with Siyamak know he often frequents Sheffield city centre, Highfields, and Abbeydale. As the police continue their search, they urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. If you have seen Siyamak or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call 999 and quote incident number 919 of February 13, 2024.

Advertisment

In a city where every resident matters, the collective effort of the public can make a significant difference in locating Siyamak and ensuring his safe return. As we await further updates on this developing story, let's hope that the human connection and shared responsibility within our community can bring Siyamak back to his loved ones.

Missing person: Siyamak, also known as Ali

Last seen: London Road, Sheffield, between 8 and 8:30 pm on February 13, 2024

Advertisment

Description: 37-year-old Middle Eastern male, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, last seen wearing a white Nike top, black bottoms, and black Armani trainers

Frequents: Sheffield city centre, Highfields, and Abbeydale

If you have any information, please call 999 and quote incident number 919 of February 13, 2024.