Urgent Plea for Leads: Disappearance of Exeter Grad Jack O’Sullivan Grips Bristol

On March 2, Jack O'Sullivan, a 23-year-old University of Exeter graduate, vanished after attending a house party in Bristol, leaving his family and police scrambling for answers. Last seen in the early hours near Brunel Lock Road, his sudden disappearance has prompted a widespread search and a heartfelt appeal from his parents, Catherine and Alan O'Sullivan, for any information that might lead to his whereabouts. As the mystery deepens, the community and law enforcement are coming together in hope of a breakthrough.

Advertisment

Chronology of a Disappearance

Jack O'Sullivan's last confirmed sighting was at 3.15 am, shortly after which he attempted to contact a friend, managing only a brief "Hello" before the call abruptly ended. His phone, active until 6.44 am, has since been a critical clue in tracing his movements. Despite exhaustive searches involving dive teams, drones, and dogs, and combing through CCTV footage, Avon and Somerset Police have yet to uncover significant leads. The area around Hotwells, particularly Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way, has become a focal point of investigation.

A Family's Anguish

Advertisment

Catherine and Alan O'Sullivan have described the past month as 'hell', tirelessly working to piece together their son's last known hours. They have made public appeals, urging anyone with even the slightest information to come forward. The emotional toll on the family is palpable, as they navigate the uncertainty surrounding Jack's disappearance. The community has rallied around them, offering support and assisting in spreading awareness of the case.

Community and Police Efforts Intensify

As the search for Jack O'Sullivan enters its second month, both the community and law enforcement are intensifying their efforts. Avon and Somerset Police have expanded their search parameters and are continuously analyzing incoming tips. The public's role has been pivotal, with local residents and businesses being asked to review any potentially relevant footage or information. This collective endeavor underscores the urgency and determination to find Jack and bring clarity to his distraught family.