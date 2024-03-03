Urgent Calls for Repairs: Abeokuta Commuters Decry Damaged Bridge Barricade, Fear Accidents

Commuters in Abeokuta's Panseke area have raised concerns over a damaged barricade under a pedestrian bridge, urging the Ogun State Government to undertake immediate repairs to prevent potential accidents. The damaged structure has led many to avoid the bridge, risking their safety by crossing busy roads instead.

Advertisment

Community Concerns and Safety Risks

During an observation, it was noted that the metal barricade meant to prevent road crossing at unsafe points had suffered significant damage. Some sections of the barricade were completely removed, while others were barely standing. Commuters, like Rilwan, expressed their worries, highlighting that the neglect of this infrastructure not only endangers pedestrians but also disrespects the investment made using taxpayers' money. The fear of road accidents looms large among the community, with reports of narrow misses with speeding vehicles already emerging.

Environmental Neglect Adding to the Peril

Advertisment

Another critical issue highlighted by commuters, including Peter Godwin, is the state of pollution around the bridge area. The presence of faeces and urine has made the pedestrian bridge an unviable option for many, forcing them to choose the dangerous alternative of road crossing. This situation points to a broader issue of environmental neglect that, combined with the physical damage to safety barriers, significantly increases the risk to pedestrian safety.

Government Response Awaited

Despite attempts to reach out to Ade Akinsanya, the Ogun State Commissioner for Works, for comments on the matter, there has been no response. The lack of communication adds to the community's frustration and fear, as prompt action is crucial to prevent any potential accidents or loss of lives. The situation remains a pressing concern for Abeokuta residents, who hope for swift governmental intervention to restore safety measures.

The call for action is clear: repair the damaged barricade, clean up the bridge environment, and safeguard the community. As the situation develops, the community waits anxiously for the government's move to address these pressing safety concerns.