Urgent Appeal to Identify Man in Serious Condition After Sale Collision, Police Release CCTV

In a rare move by Greater Manchester Police, a CCTV image has been shared with the public in an urgent attempt to identify a man currently in a 'serious' condition following a road traffic collision. The incident, which involved the man and a vehicle, occurred near the Trafford College campus on Washway Road, Sale, at approximately 10.45am on Monday. Police and paramedics were quickly on the scene, and an air ambulance was dispatched, highlighting the severity of the man's injuries.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, the vehicle was travelling southwest along Washway Road, passing the Ford Garage, when it collided with the pedestrian. The man, who is yet to be identified, suffered major trauma-related injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. The driver of the car stayed at the scene, and as of now, no arrests have been made. The road was closed for investigation, causing significant traffic disruptions in the area.

Police Appeal for Information

Sergeant Louise Warhurst of Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit has made a public appeal for assistance in identifying the injured man and locating his next of kin. The CCTV image released shows the man prior to the accident, dressed in a chequered jacket or jumper, blue jeans, and white trainers, in the hope that someone might recognize him. The police urge anyone with information to come forward and contact them directly, underscoring the urgent need to identify the man and inform his family.

Community Response and Next Steps

The community's response to the police's appeal is crucial in efforts to identify the man. This incident brings to light the importance of CCTV and public cooperation in resolving such tragic situations. As investigations continue, the focus remains on providing the necessary care to the injured man and ensuring his family is notified. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of road traffic accidents and the role of the community and authorities in responding to emergencies.

This tragic incident has sparked a wave of concern and sympathy from the local community and beyond. As the man fights for his life in hospital, the collective hope is that someone will recognize him from the CCTV footage and come forward with information. It is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety awareness. The efforts to identify the man also demonstrate the critical role of community and technology in addressing the aftermath of such accidents, ensuring that no one has to face the consequences alone.