Urgent Appeal for Witnesses After Assault at Millfarm Estate, Dunboyne

Gardaí in Dunboyne are urgently seeking public assistance following an assault incident that occurred at the entrance to Millfarm Estate on Station Road last Wednesday evening. The assault, which took place between 9.30pm and 9.35pm, involved a victim being attacked by several males who reportedly fled towards Clonee in a dark-colored car. Authorities are now calling on anyone with information, especially those with Dashcam footage, to come forward.

Advertisment

Eye-Witness Accounts Sought

Given the timing and location of this violent incident, Gardaí believe there could be individuals who witnessed the assault or the escape of the suspects. The area around Millfarm Estate is typically bustling with residents and passersby during the evening hours, increasing the likelihood of valuable eye-witness accounts. The appeal extends to drivers who were in the vicinity of Station Road and may possess Dashcam footage capturing the assailants or their vehicle.

Public Assistance Crucial

Advertisment

Public cooperation plays a pivotal role in investigations of this nature. By coming forward with any relevant information or footage, individuals can significantly aid the Gardaí in piecing together the events leading up to, during, and following the assault. This information not only helps in identifying the suspects but also in understanding their movements before and after the attack, which is crucial for apprehending those responsible and ensuring the safety of the community.

How to Help

Anyone with information related to the Wednesday night assault at Millfarm Estate is encouraged to contact Ashbourne Garda Station directly at 01 8010600. Whether it's a minor detail or potential Dashcam footage, all contributions are invaluable to the ongoing investigation. The Gardaí have assured that all information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and professionalism, emphasizing the importance of community assistance in solving this serious crime.