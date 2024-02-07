Unyielding Search for Missing Greater Sudbury Councilor Michael Vagnini

The exhaustive search for missing Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini in the Moonglo neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury has, so far, provided no new leads. The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) and the North Shore Search and Rescue team have been tirelessly combing the area, including nature trails and construction sites, using drone technology.

Advertisment

Why Moonglo neighbourhood?

The decision to search Moonglo wasn’t based on specific evidence of Vagnini's presence. Rather, it was due to his known fondness for the area, a locale he frequented often. Despite the absence of direct clues pointing to his whereabouts, the search teams remained undeterred, their spirits buoyed by the hope of a breakthrough.

Exhaustive efforts to locate Vagnini

Advertisment

In their quest to locate the missing Councilor, GSPS has left no stone unturned. They have reached out to Sirius XM, cellular service providers, and banks in a bid to track any usage of Vagnini's electronic devices or cards. However, these attempts have not yet borne fruit. The public has been actively encouraged to be on the lookout for Vagnini's black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, which can be identified by its Ontario license plate BK22178 and a damaged passenger-side tail light.

A vigil for hope

In a poignant display of solidarity, the community is planning to hold a vigil for Vagnini on February 8 as part of the Walden Winter Carnival. This gesture is a testament to the community’s hope for his safe return and their unwavering support for the ongoing search efforts. GSPS has established a dedicated tip line to receive any information related to Vagnini's disappearance, urging the public to dial 9-1-1 if they come across any immediate and actionable information.