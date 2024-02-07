Unsolved Homicide Shakes Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood, Investigation Underway

In a tragic turn of events on a seemingly regular Saturday evening, the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, was shaken by the echoes of gunfire. The Portland Police Bureau, responding swiftly to the reports of gunshots, arrived at the scene on the 3700 block of Northeast Milton Street around 6:45 p.m. They were, however, greeted by a sight that no amount of professional conditioning can prepare one for: the lifeless body of 39-year-old Laronn N. Allen, a fellow Portland resident.

Advertisment

Deadly Shooting Shocks Beaumont-Wilshire

The incident, which took place in one of Portland's peaceful neighborhoods, has sent ripples of shock and outrage through the community. Laronn N. Allen, whose life was abruptly ended, was pronounced dead at the scene. An examination by the Medical Examiner confirmed that Allen's death was a homicide, the fatal injury caused by a gunshot.

Perpetrator On The Loose

Advertisment

As of the report, the perpetrator, or potentially multiple perpetrators, had managed to flee the scene before the arrival of the police. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, leaving the community in a state of heightened worry and the authorities in a race against time to bring the culprits to justice.

Public Assistance Requested In Ongoing Investigation

The Portland Police Bureau is leaving no stone unturned in their investigation of this heinous crime. They have requested that anyone with information that could aid their investigation contact Detective Joe Corona or Detective Jen Hertzler. The respective contact details and case number 24-27572 have been released in an appeal to the public for assistance.