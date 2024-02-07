Unlicensed Luwero School for Clinical Officers Shut Down by Education Authorities

In a decisive move against illicit educational establishments, the Luwero District education authorities have closed the Luwero School for Clinical Officers. The institution, operating without the requisite license, has been ordered to cease all academic activities immediately. The man behind this stringent action is Yusuf Kamulegeya, the Luwero District Inspector of Schools, who served the closure notice to the institution's administration on February 5, 2024.

Advertisment

A Directive from the Top

The closure of the Luwero School for Clinical Officers was not an isolated, local decision. Instead, it was a directive that came straight from the top echelons of Uganda's educational hierarchy. The Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ketty Lamaro, issued the order for the school's closure after a thorough investigation conducted by the State House Anti-Corruption unit (SHACU). SHACU's findings, as reported in a letter dated January 17, 2024, revealed the school's illegal operations, including its operation without the necessary licenses.

St. Denison Health Training Schools Under Scrutiny

Advertisment

The Luwero School for Clinical Officers is not the only institution under the lens. The State House Anti-Corruption Unit's investigation also encompassed the operations of St. Denison Health Training Schools, which are associated with the now-closed Luwero school. As a result of SHACU's findings, these health training schools are also under scrutiny for potential illicit activities.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The closure notice served to the Luwero School for Clinical Officers is not merely a suggestion. Non-compliance with the directive will result in severe penalties, as clearly stated in the notice. This strict stance underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that all educational institutions in the country operate within the bounds of the law, providing high-quality, licensed education to Ugandan students.