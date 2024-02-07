Union County Officials Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Individuals

Union County Officials in Jonesboro, Illinois, have issued a public plea for assistance in the apprehension of three individuals with active court warrants for failure to appear. The individuals are being sought for various offenses, ranging from illegal firearms possession to driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Details of the Wanted Individuals

The first individual, Damarcus D. Tucker, 20, skipped his trial associated with charges of firearms possession without a Firearms Owner Identification (FOID) Card and possession of cannabis. Tucker, described as a 6' 2" tall male, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last known to reside in Mound City.

Next on the list is Richard P. Price, 19, who failed to show up for his trial on charges of driving with a suspended license. Price stands 6' 2" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in Anna.

The final person on the wanted list is Stacy S. Samuels, 51, who did not present herself at her trial for charges of driving with a revoked license. Samuels is 5' 4" tall, weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be residing in Jonesboro.

Public Caution and Cooperation

The Union County Sheriff's Office has issued a caution to the public not to approach these individuals, as they may potentially be dangerous. The law enforcement agency strongly encourages anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement body.

Presumption of Innocence

As a reminder to the public and in line with the principles of justice, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Union County Officials are dedicated to ensuring a fair trial for those implicated, while simultaneously prioritizing public safety and the enforcement of the law.