Union County Fortifies Safety Measures and Preserves Local Farmland

Union County Commissioners Fortify Safety Measures While Preserving Local Farmland

In a landmark decision that underscores Union County's commitment to safety and preservation, commissioners in Lewisburg have recently allocated over $20,000 for essential safety improvements across multiple departments and approved an Ag-Land Preservation Agreement for a local farm. The safety upgrades, funded by grants from the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool and the Pennsylvania Counties Workers' Compensation Trust, aim to bolster security measures, reduce liabilities, and enhance the overall wellbeing of Union County's dedicated workforce.

Strengthening the County's Safety Net

From the sheriff's department to Children & Youth Services, the commissioners' proactive investment touches various corners of Union County. The sheriff's department, a vital pillar of community security, will use the funds to upgrade bulletproof vests and storage drives for security footage. These enhancements will ensure that law enforcement personnel are better equipped to handle emergencies and protect the citizens they serve.

Meanwhile, the prison department will focus on reinforcing cell door locks and jail camera systems. These improvements will contribute to a safer environment for both inmates and prison staff, ultimately reducing the potential for conflicts and increasing overall safety.

The maintenance department will also benefit from the commissioners' decision, as they will replace outdated smoke detectors with modern, reliable devices. This seemingly small change can have a profound impact on the safety of county buildings and those who occupy them.

Children & Youth Services, a department dedicated to the wellbeing of Union County's youngest residents, will acquire a new range/stove for their facilities. This upgrade will not only improve the functionality of the department's kitchen but also ensure that meals are prepared in a safe, modern environment.

Preserving the Heartland: An Ag-Land Preservation Agreement

In addition to prioritizing the safety of county employees, the commissioners also demonstrated their commitment to preserving Union County's rich agricultural heritage. By approving an Ag-Land Preservation Agreement for a 97.27-acre crop/dairy farm in Limestone Township, the commissioners have taken a significant step towards maintaining the region's cherished farmlands and supporting local farmers.

The county's contribution to the preservation agreement amounts to $162,319, with the total cost reaching $324,639. Once the easement is in place, the farm's development rights will be preserved, allowing the land to remain under owner-operator status. This agreement will add to the growing block of preserved farmland in Limestone Township and bring the total preserved acres in Union County to an impressive 11,097.

A Foundation for the Future

The commissioners' recent decisions highlight Union County's dedication to both the present and future wellbeing of its residents. By addressing essential safety concerns and preserving the region's agricultural heritage, the commissioners have sent a clear message that Union County values the hard work and dedication of its employees and the rich tapestry of its landscapes.

Other approved actions, such as retirements, contracts for aerial photography, building controller upgrades, and service agreements for building health assessments, further demonstrate Union County's commitment to progress and development. As the commissioners continue to navigate the intricate balance between growth and preservation, the residents of Union County can look forward to a future that honors the past while embracing the promise of tomorrow.