UNIJOS Students Protest Water Scarcity and Power Outage, Demand Immediate Resolution

UNIJOS students recently took to the streets, expressing their frustrations over ongoing water scarcity and power outages. Armed with placards and empty buckets to highlight their plight, they voiced their grievances, calling for urgent action from the university management.

Advertisment

Roots of the Crisis

The protest, sparked by days without water and electricity, underscored the difficulties faced by students in their academic and daily lives. Josiah, a student, articulated the collective frustration, emphasizing the lack of direction following the dissolution of the Students Union Government (SUG). The absence of this student leadership has left many feeling neglected by the university's management, particularly in addressing basic utilities and student welfare. The university's response, suggesting negotiation through student representatives, was met with reluctance, as the student body lacked official leadership due to the dissolution of the last SUG executives in February.

Management's Response

Advertisment

Despite the disruption, the university's Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, acknowledged the challenges. He attributed the utility issues to outstanding debts with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company but assured that interventions by the Vice Chancellor were underway. Promises of reconnected electricity and water supply were made, aiming to alleviate the students' hardships. However, the situation remains a critical point of contention between the students and the university administration, with the deployed security operatives highlighting the potential for escalation.

Broader Implications

The incident at UNIJOS is not isolated, reflecting a broader issue affecting educational institutions in Nigeria. It underscores the critical need for effective management and responsiveness to student welfare, particularly in essentials such as water and electricity. The protest serves as a reminder of the importance of student leadership and the need for a collaborative approach in resolving such crises. As the university works to restore utilities, the effectiveness of its actions and its future engagement with student representatives will be closely watched by the student body and the wider community.