Unidentified Body Retrieved from Changauli Canal: Investigation Underway

In an unsettling discovery, the body of an unidentified man, estimated to be around 30 years old, was pulled out from the Changauli canal in Greater Noida. The corpse, found on Tuesday, is thought to have been submerged in the water for an approximate period of 7 to 8 days. Remarkably, no visible signs of injuries were found on the body, adding further mystery to the grim event.

Investigation Underway

Upon the discovery of the body, the local police were immediately dispatched to the scene. As of now, efforts are in full swing to determine the identity of the deceased. The Dankaur police station has taken the lead in the investigation, delving into every possible angle and lead that could shed light on the unknown man's identity and the circumstances leading to his death. The authorities have assured that further legal actions will follow as the investigation progresses.

Changauli Canal: A Source of Mystery

The Changauli canal, located downstream from Haridwar, is now the center of a puzzling case. The absence of injury marks on the body complicates the investigation, leaving the authorities with a challenging task of unearthing the facts behind the mystery. The canal, usually a quiet waterway, has now turned into a focal point of intrigue and speculation.

Public Reaction and Unrelated News

The news of the body's recovery has sent ripples of unease among the local community. As the investigation continues, the residents of Greater Noida eagerly await clarity on the incident.