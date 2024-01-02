UNC Health Blue Ridge Adapts Hours; Other Community Updates Follow

UNC Health Blue Ridge has redefined its operational hours for urgent and express care locations, aligning better with community pharmacies and providing more convenient weekend hours. The changes apply to Blue Ridge Urgent Care, McDowell Express Care, and Valdese Express Care. These facilities now operate Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Support Group for Caregivers of Veterans

Carolina Caring has launched an online support group to offer a safe space for caregivers, spouses, and widows/widowers of veterans. The group meets monthly, fostering a community where individuals can share their experiences and find mutual support.

Seed Library Initiative and Animal Shelter Volunteer Program

The McDowell County Public Library, in collaboration with McDowell Master Gardeners and Friends of the Library, has introduced a free seed library at the Marion branch. In an effort to support local biodiversity and encourage gardening, the project allows community members to access seeds free of charge.

Meanwhile, the McDowell County Animal Shelter has launched ‘Snout and About in McDowell,’ a volunteer program that lets individuals spend quality time with shelter dogs, contributing to the animals’ wellbeing.

Community Developments and Opportunities

Other community updates include the opening of convenience centers and the Transfer Station with new operational hours. A community food box has been placed in Hankins, and volunteer opportunities have been announced with Operation Christmas Child. The BEAR Closet has relocated and expanded its hours to better serve families in need.

The city of Marion is recruiting members for its Tree Board, seeking individuals passionate about urban forestry. The Foothills Community Band is also inviting new and former members to participate in their practice sessions.

Additionally, a series of local events, programs, and resources have been lined up for residents, including art classes, a music jam session at Mountain Gateway Museum, and a free home-delivered meals program that requires volunteer drivers.