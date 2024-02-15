Unauthorized Development in Panchlaish: A Tale of Regulatory Lapse and Land Misuse

On a bustling corner of Chawkbazar-Muradpur Road in the heart of Panchlaish area, a surprising development unfolds, seemingly unnoticed by the authorities meant to oversee such projects. Miracle Miles International, a private entity, has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to transform a prime location into a public utility zone, complete with walkways, a passenger shed, public toilet, gymnasium, kids' zone, game zone, Bangabandhu Corner, and library, not to mention the murals of former mayors that are planned to adorn the area. All of this, however, is being carried out without any formal agreements or the necessary permissions from Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), or even the Public Works Department (PWD), the actual owner of the land.

The Unsanctioned Project

Amidst the din of daily life, the project spearheaded by Miracle Miles International raises numerous eyebrows, given its lack of official sanction. The only individual within the CCC with any knowledge of the development is Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury. Sources within the CCC suggest that the involvement of influential officials could explain the unauthorized commencement of construction, which intriguingly includes plans for a restaurant and pharmacy. This development, while potentially beneficial to the public, skirts the legal procedures typically required for such undertakings, casting a shadow over the project's legitimacy.

Regulatory Oversight in Question

The oversight—or lack thereof—by regulatory bodies such as the CCC and CDA is a critical part of this story. The CDA, caught off guard by the project, plans to send a letter to the CCC, highlighting the communication breakdown and procedural lapses that allowed the project to proceed without their consent or knowledge. This situation underscores a broader issue of governance and regulatory compliance, as entities take it upon themselves to repurpose government land for public use without navigating the proper channels.

Comparative Land Misuse Issues

This incident in Panchlaish is not an isolated case of land misuse or unauthorized development. Similar patterns of irregularities have been flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) across Kerala, where land has been improperly assigned to clubs, individuals, and other entities. The audit unearthed cases of improper maintenance of land records, assignment of land to ineligible individuals, illegal occupation, and misuse of government land for commercial activities, in violation of lease agreements. Moreover, the article draws parallels with land-related corruption in Nepal, highlighting chronic issues of land misuse by private entities, including government and forest land being leased for commercial purposes at minimal rates to serve the interests of certain individuals and groups. The highlighted cases from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode, along with the land scams related to Lalita Niwas, Bansbari Leather factory, and Nepal Trust, echo the challenges faced in regulating and safeguarding public lands from exploitation.

The unfolding situation in Chattogram's Panchlaish area, juxtaposed with the broader narrative of land misuse across South Asia, paints a complex picture of the challenges facing governmental oversight and public land management. The unsanctioned project by Miracle Miles International, while aiming to provide public amenities, highlights the critical need for stringent regulatory frameworks, transparent procedures, and active enforcement to prevent unauthorized use of government land and ensure that public interests are safeguarded. As this story continues to develop, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability and legal compliance in land management and development projects.