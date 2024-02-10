Unauthorized Camping and Theft on Arizona's State Trust Land: A Nursery's Battle for Preservation

On the outskirts of Arizona's Lake Pleasant, where the sun paints the sky with hues of gold and crimson, a silent battle is unfolding. Arizona Wholesale Growers, a plant nursery nestled amidst the arid beauty of the north Valley, has found itself an unwitting participant in this struggle. The company's property, located on State Trust Land and not open to the public, has become a target for theft by campers who have set up unauthorized dwellings in the area.

Unseen Intruders and Unforeseen Losses

In recent months, Shawn Cox, the general manager of Arizona Wholesale Growers, has encountered several campers residing on the surrounding State Trust Land. Some of these individuals have been stealing farming supplies from the nursery, including watering hoses, shade cloths, tree stakes, and even tractor wheels. These ill-gotten goods are then used to construct makeshift shelters and other structures.

The issue extends beyond mere theft. Unpermitted campers have also been dumping their trash in the desert, further exacerbating the problem. This blatant disregard for the environment and private property has not gone unnoticed. The jurisdiction over this remote area is shared by both Phoenix and Peoria, and elected officials from both cities are now working together to address the escalating crisis.

A Call to Action: The Task Force and the Permit

"We're trying to clean up the area and keep it safe for everyone," Cox expressed, highlighting the urgent need for a solution. The response has been swift and decisive. A task force is being assembled to tackle the issues of unpermitted camping and littering on State Trust Land.

According to the Arizona State Land Department, those wishing to camp on State Trust property must purchase a recreational permit valid for a year. This permit allows for unlimited day use access and up to 14 cumulative days of overnight camping. However, some campers have overstayed their welcome, remaining on the land well beyond the allotted 14 days and leaving behind a trail of garbage.

An Ongoing Battle: Preserving the Desert's Delicate Balance

The situation at Arizona Wholesale Growers is a microcosm of a larger problem. As more people seek refuge in the desert's quiet embrace, the delicate balance of this ecosystem is disrupted. The actions of a few can have far-reaching consequences, impacting not only private businesses but also the natural world.

The task force's efforts are a step towards preserving the desert's fragile harmony and protecting the rights of property owners. It is a battle that extends beyond the confines of Maddock Road, resonating with those who value the sanctity of nature and the importance of respecting boundaries.

As the sun sets over Lake Pleasant, casting long shadows across the Arizona Wholesale Growers property, there is a renewed sense of hope. The theft of farming supplies and the dumping of trash are not mere inconveniences; they are symptoms of a larger issue that demands attention and action.

The nursery's struggle serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of human actions and their impact on the environment. It is a tale of resilience and responsibility, unfolding against the backdrop of Arizona's breathtaking desert landscapes.