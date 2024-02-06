Udupi Legislators Tackle Impending Power Outages with Energy Minister

In an urgent meeting held in Manipal, Udupi, legislators from Udupi district met with Energy Minister K.J. George to discuss impending power outages that pose a threat to students' academic endeavors, particularly their forthcoming annual examinations. The looming power shortage was a central issue, with the attendees expressing their concerns over its potential impact on the students' exam performance.

Emphasizing on the Impact and the Need for Funds

Leading the charge, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna underscored the detrimental effect of power outages on the students' academic performance. He made a strong case for annual grants of ₹6 crore for the upkeep of each power sub-station in the district. Suvarna also championed the cause of green energy, recommending the mandatory installation of solar water heaters in all new houses.

Addressing Low Voltage and Delayed Repairs

Kundapura MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi drew attention to the low-voltage problems plaguing the Halady region and the sluggish pace of transformer repairs by MESCOM officials. Kodgi called upon the Minister to establish new sub-stations to improve power quality.

Assurances from the Minister

Responding to the legislators' worries, Minister K.J. George assured that protocols were in place to repair or replace faulty transformers within 72 hours of registering complaints, urging legislators to promptly report any instances of failure. He also confirmed that the district currently does not face any power shortage and that precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent any disruptions in the summer.

Furthermore, Minister George instructed a coordinated effort between KPTCL, MESCOM, the Forest Department, and the district administration to clear trees and vegetation ahead of the monsoon season to prevent power disruptions. The meeting saw the attendance of various officials including MLC Manjunath Bhandary, KPTCL's Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey, and MESCOM's Managing Director B. Padmavathi.