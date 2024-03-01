Uasin Gishu Celebrates 68 Retirees: A Commitment to Transition and Societal Contribution

The County Administration of Uasin Gishu recently honored 68 employees who retired last year, marking a significant event that underscored the value of dedicated service and the importance of a smooth transition to life after retirement. Governor Dr. Jonathan Chelilim, during the celebration, highlighted the retirees' immense contributions to the county's development and urged them to continue playing a pivotal role in society. This ceremony not only celebrated past achievements but also focused on preparing retirees for their next chapter in life.

Recognizing Dedication and Service

Among the celebrated were Roida Asambu, an Assistant Agricultural Officer I, and Amina Galgalo, a Cleaning Supervisor, who both served the county for an impressive 43 years. Their long-standing commitment was praised by Governor Bii, who emphasized that such dedication leaves an indelible mark on the community. The event served as a testament to the county's tradition of honoring its employees, recognizing their hard work, and celebrating their contributions over decades of service.

Preparation for Post-Retirement Life

Understanding the challenges that come with transitioning from active service to retirement, the county administration offered training aimed at preparing the retirees psychologically for their next phase in life. This initiative reflects the administration's commitment to employee welfare, not just during their tenure but also as they move into their retirement years. Additionally, Benson Ambuni, the National Chairman and CEO of the Retirees Benefits and Claims Welfare Association of Kenya, advocated for timely pension remittance and urged retirees to register with the association to assist in processing their benefits. This call to action highlights the ongoing challenges retirees face in accessing their benefits and the need for systemic improvements.

Looking Forward: A Call to Continued Contribution

Emphasizing the retirees' role in society, Governor Bii encouraged them to contribute to societal development through various means such as farming, spending time with grandchildren, or exploring new ventures. Their retirement marks not an end but a new beginning, where their wealth of experience can still significantly impact the community. The ceremony underscored the retirees' potential to remain ambassadors of Uasin Gishu's values and contributors to its growth and development agenda. As the county continues to focus on service delivery aligned with Governor Bii's Nguzo Kumi blueprint, the welfare and contributions of its retirees remain a central concern.

The celebration of these 68 retirees serves as a reminder of the broader societal responsibility to recognize and support those who have dedicated their lives to service. It calls on all stakeholders, including the government and pension departments, to ensure that retirees receive the support and benefits they deserve timely. As Uasin Gishu County sets an example by celebrating its retirees, it also highlights the need for a continued focus on improving the retirement process, ensuring a seamless transition for all employees as they move from active service to retirement.