Two Saratoga Springs Restaurants Seized for Unpaid Taxes: The District and Nashville of Saratoga

Two Saratoga Springs restaurants, The District and Nashville of Saratoga, have been seized by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for nonpayment of taxes. This action, taken on February 9, has left both establishments temporarily closed, with seizure notices posted on their doors.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Restaurants

Located next to each other on Phila Street, these two downtown Saratoga Springs restaurants, The District and Nashville of Saratoga, share more than just a neighborhood. Both owned by the same individuals, they now bear the same fate: seizure by the state due to unpaid taxes.

The Unpaid Debt

Advertisment

The District, owned by Siren Development LLC, has accrued a debt of $25,505 in unpaid taxes. Meanwhile, Nashville of Saratoga, owned by Carolyn and Michael Crowley, owes an even heftier sum of $80,803.

Last Resort: Seizure

According to the Department of Taxation and Finance, seizure is a last resort after periods of non-compliance. The agency works with businesses to reopen if they demonstrate a good faith effort to comply with their tax obligations. However, both restaurants have remained non-responsive, leading to their eventual seizure.

Advertisment

Note: The owners of The District and Nashville of Saratoga have yet to comment on the situation. Similarly, the Department of Taxation and Finance has not responded to NEWS10's inquiry regarding the seizure.

As of today, February 14, 2024, both restaurants are listed as temporarily closed on Google.

In an era where compliance with tax laws is not just a legal requirement but also a moral responsibility, the seizure of The District and Nashville of Saratoga serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of nonpayment.

While the future of these two establishments remains uncertain, one thing is clear: their story underscores the importance of meeting tax obligations in maintaining a thriving business.