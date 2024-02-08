Two Innovative Projects to Boost SEND Provision in Sutton: Angel Hill Free School and Sherwood Park School Hill Campus

Nestled in the heart of Sutton, two groundbreaking projects have been given the green light by the borough's Planning Committee to address the growing demand for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision. The first is the establishment of Angel Hill Free School, a beacon of hope for children with complex needs, set to open its doors in September 2025. The second, an upgrade to the facilities at Sherwood Park School Hill Campus, will cater to students with autism, providing them with an environment tailored to their unique needs.

Advertisment

A New Dawn: Angel Hill Free School

The Angel Hill Free School, spearheaded by the Department for Education's Free School program, is set to offer 96 new places for children with complex SEND. Operated by the Greenshaw Learning Trust, a distinguished organization known for managing good and outstanding schools in Sutton, the school promises to be a sanctuary of learning and growth.

Enhancing Sherwood Park School Hill Campus

Advertisment

Sherwood Park School Hill Campus, a special school for learners with autism, will receive a much-needed facelift. The improvements include a new kitchen to cater to students with special dietary needs, as well as additional spaces for relaxation, study, and sensory activities. The new facilities will provide a nurturing environment, enabling students to thrive and reach their full potential.

Bridging the Gap: Sutton's SEND Sufficiency Strategy

These developments are integral to Sutton's SEND sufficiency strategy, aimed at addressing the increasing need for high-quality specialist educational places. Councillor Marian James, Chair of Sutton Council's People Committee, hailed the Planning Committee's approvals as a significant step forward in providing the best possible education for the borough's most complex learners.

As the sun sets on another day in 2024, the promise of a brighter tomorrow shines for the children and young people of Sutton. The approval of the Angel Hill Free School and the enhancements to Sherwood Park School Hill Campus mark a turning point in the borough's commitment to special education. These projects, driven by the needs of the community and the dedication of local leaders, will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the lives of those they serve.

With the approval of these projects, Sutton Council has taken a monumental step towards bridging the gap in special education provision. As the world continues to evolve, so too does the need for inclusive, tailored education. By investing in the future of its most complex learners, Sutton is not only upholding its responsibility to its community but also setting a shining example for others to follow.