Twin Cities Cultural Feast: From Autobiographical Theater to Visual Arts

Beneath the frosty Minnesota sky, the Twin Cities are ablaze with cultural events that promise to captivate both locals and visitors alike. The stage is set for an artistic feast that spans the realms of theater, music, and visual arts.

Advertisment

Handprints: An Autobiographical Odyssey

Greta Oglesby, the esteemed performer, takes center stage at The History Theatre with her intimate autobiographical play, 'Handprints.' The production, directed by Richard D. Thompson, invites audiences to embark on a journey through Oglesby's life and career, illuminating the profound influence of personal experiences on artistic expression.

The play is a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of Oglesby's memoirs, punctuated by music and puppetry. It offers a rare glimpse into the world of a seasoned performer, revealing the transformation of life's moments into iconic characters that have graced the stages of The Goodman Theatre in Chicago and The Guthrie Theater.

Advertisment

Andrea Carlson: A Visual Narrative of Power and Culture

In the realm of visual arts, Bockley Gallery showcases Andrea Carlson's fifth solo exhibition. The intricate works on paper from three distinct series delve into themes of power, culture, and Indigenous sovereignty, inviting viewers to engage in a dialogue about identity and representation.

The exhibition, on view through March 16, offers an artist tour on February 10 at 4 p.m., followed by a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. This event serves as an opportunity to delve deeper into Carlson's visual narrative and engage with the artist's perspective.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Cultural Offerings

Beyond the world of theater and visual arts, the Twin Cities resonate with a symphony of cultural offerings. Philip Shorey presents a new score for the 1925 film 'The Phantom of the Opera,' performed live by Curse of the Vampire Orchestra at the Granada Theater.

Meanwhile, Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre brings the stage adaptation of the Sufi poem 'The Conference of the Birds' to the Cowles Center. However, the venue is set to close by the end of March, adding a note of urgency to the performance.

The Cedar Commissions introduces new music from six artists over two nights, spanning genres from R&B to Viet-punk. Additionally, The Kills, fronted by Alison 'VV' Mossheart and Jamie 'Hotel' Hince, bring their album 'God Games' to Minneapolis for a performance at First Ave, showcasing their distinct retro sound.

As the Twin Cities continue to thrive as a cultural hub, these events serve as a testament to the power of artistic expression and its ability to resonate deeply with a global audience. The stage is set, the lights are dimmed, and the show is about to begin.