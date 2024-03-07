Tucson Neighborhoods Seek City Aid for Historic Preservation Amidst Rising Student Housing

Just south of the University of Arizona, Rincon Heights and Pie Allen, historic neighborhoods recognized by the National Register, are rallying for city intervention to maintain their distinctive character.

Laura Tabili, a long-time resident and the secretary of the Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association, voices the community's concerns over the weak zoning laws that fail to protect the area's architectural heritage from inappropriate development. The proposed solution? A neighborhood protection zone (NPZ) to curb the surge of student apartments that clash with the residential vibe.

Struggle for Preservation

In the face of changing landscape, residents of Rincon Heights and Pie Allen are witnessing an influx of properties tailored for University of Arizona students, disrupting the traditional single-family home structure of these areas. The call for an NPZ highlights the urgency to implement stricter development controls. These controls aim not to halt multi-family units or apartments but to prevent the transformation of properties into what Tabili describes as "nuisance properties," by predatory landlords looking to profit at the community's expense.

Community Response

The neighborhoods' plea for preservation has led to the scheduling of an online city zoning examiner meeting, an essential step in the rezoning process. This meeting, set for Thursday, March 14, is a critical platform for the Tucson community to voice their opinions on the proposed NPZ. It represents a proactive approach by the residents to engage with city planning processes, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding their neighborhood's integrity.

Potential Outcomes

Even with the potential implementation of an NPZ, development in Rincon Heights and Pie Allen could continue, albeit under stricter guidelines to ensure new constructions harmonize with the existing architectural makeup. This flexibility underscores the residents' willingness to accommodate growth, provided it respects the neighborhood's historical and aesthetic values. The NPZ initiative signifies a pivotal moment for Tucson's urban development, potentially setting a precedent for how historical neighborhoods can coexist with modern demands.