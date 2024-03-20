Trussville Police Report 2023: Call Volume Up, Crime Down, New Patrol Tech Incoming

The Trussville Police Department's annual report for 2023, released by Chief Eric Rush, unveils an increase in calls for service alongside a notable decline in crime rates. The department is also set to enhance patrol operations with new in-car camera technology featuring automated license plate readers.

Advertisment

Significant Shifts in Crime and Call Patterns

In 2023, Trussville Police Department (TPD) witnessed a 10.62% rise in calls for service, totaling 24,602, compared to 22,240 in the previous year. This surge in calls did not correspond with an increase in crime rates; instead, key crime categories saw substantial declines. Shoplifting dropped from 411 instances in 2022 to 299 in 2023, while vehicle theft decreased from 59 to 38 incidents. DUI arrests continued their downward trend, with 65 cases reported last year, down from 72 in 2022 and 89 in 2021. Trussville achieved a notable milestone with zero homicides reported in the year.

Advancements in Traffic Management and Law Enforcement

Advertisment

Despite the overall decrease in crime, certain areas saw upticks, including narcotics complaints which rose from 61 to 84 year-over-year. Traffic incidents also increased, with non-injury accidents rising to 1,300 from 1,216 and injury accidents climbing to 138 from 122. The report highlights a significant increase in enforcement actions, with 4,878 citations and 3,753 warnings issued in 2023, marking substantial increases from the previous year. Furthermore, the Trussville City Jail processed 1,730 individuals, with a total of 2,679 people processed including arrests by other agencies.

Innovative Technology to Combat Crime

Looking forward, TPD plans to implement cutting-edge technology to further aid in crime prevention and resolution. The introduction of Axon in-car cameras equipped with automated license plate readers in every patrol car stands as a major technological advancement. These cameras will automatically capture and run license plates against criminal databases, aiding in the search for stolen vehicles, stolen tags, and wanted persons. A trial run demonstrated the capability of one patrol car to read 6,654 tags in just one week. This technological leap promises to bolster TPD's efficiency in managing and solving crimes.

As the Trussville Police Department moves forward with these technological upgrades, the implications for community safety and law enforcement efficiency are profound. The annual report not only reflects the department's successes in reducing crime amidst a rise in service calls but also showcases a commitment to leveraging technology for public safety. This strategic approach may set a precedent for law enforcement agencies nationwide, emphasizing the importance of innovation in the continuous fight against crime.