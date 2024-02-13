Troy, Ohio, Announces Lower Electricity Rates for Aggregation Program: A Win for Residents and Businesses

Troy, Ohio, is bringing good news to its residents and businesses. The city has announced lower electricity rates for its electric aggregation program, offering a significant reduction compared to last year's rates. The new rate stands at 6.57 cents per kWh, down from 7.26 cents per kWh in the previous term.

A Competitive Bid for Cost-Effective Supply

Troy's electric aggregation program enables the city to bid competitively for electricity supply on behalf of its constituents. This collective approach enhances buying power and results in cost-effective supply rates, offering residents and businesses the opportunity to save on their energy bills.

By joining forces with 17 other area communities through the Miami Valley Communications Council, Troy can negotiate better terms with electricity suppliers. This collaboration not only strengthens the city's position in the market but also ensures that its residents and businesses reap the benefits of lower electricity rates.

Energy Harbor: The Current Supplier

Energy Harbor, the current supplier for Troy's electric aggregation program, has been instrumental in securing the new, lower electricity rate. The company has committed to providing residents and businesses with reliable and affordable energy, making it an ideal partner for the city's initiative.

The new rate of 6.57 cents per kWh stands significantly lower than AES Ohio's standard rate of 10.81 cents per kWh. This considerable difference highlights the advantages of participating in the aggregation program, which continues to offer substantial savings to its members.

Enrollment and Opt-Out Options

Residents and businesses currently enrolled in the program will be automatically switched to the new rate on their next available meter-read date after March 11, 2024. Those who are not yet part of the program can choose to opt in by contacting Energy Harbor.

However, Troy's electric aggregation program is not mandatory. Residents and businesses have the freedom to opt out and select their own electricity supplier. This flexibility ensures that individuals and organizations can make informed decisions based on their specific energy needs and preferences.

In conclusion, Troy's electric aggregation program continues to deliver on its promise of cost-effective electricity supply. With the new lower rate of 6.57 cents per kWh, residents and businesses can look forward to reduced energy bills and increased savings. This achievement underscores the city's commitment to providing affordable and reliable energy to its constituents, while also fostering a sense of community through collaborative efforts.