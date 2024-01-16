Troutdale Road Reopens Amid Ice Storm Warning in Multnomah County

After enduring a multi-day closure due to fallen trees and power lines, Troutdale Road, located in east Multnomah County, has finally been reopened. The obstruction, which was significant enough to halt traffic between S.E. Division Dr. and S.E. Strebin Rd., took place on Saturday. As authorities clear the debris and restore order, they urge locals and travelers to exercise caution since the region remains under an ice storm warning.

Extended Operations to Ensure Safety

In a bid to manage the situation and enhance road safety, the Multnomah County Transportation Road Maintenance has decided to extend its 24-hour operations until at least Wednesday morning. This decision was made as Portland, Oregon braces itself for an impending ice storm that is predicted to make travel conditions on the roadways perilous. Crews are working tirelessly, putting de-icer and salt down, to mitigate the risks.

Ice Storm Warning and Its Implications

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Portland area and parts of Northwest Oregon. This warning, which is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, forecasts significant icing in various regions including the Portland metro area, Willamette Valley, NW Oregon/Coast Range, Columbia River Gorge, and SW Washington Cascades. In addition to hazardous travel conditions, power outages, tree damage, and winds gusting as high as 50 mph are anticipated in some areas.

Community Measures Amidst the Crisis

Despite the severe conditions, the community is banding together to weather the storm. Multnomah County has kept its warming shelters open, providing refuge for over 1,130 people seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures. TriMet is offering free fares to these warming shelters, and vital information about shelter availability can be accessed by calling 211. Furthermore, more than 50,000 customers remained without power as of Monday, with over 1,400 responders working to restore power. In these challenging times, the resilience and unity of the community are proving to be its strength.