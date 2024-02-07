Tripura's 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' Turns to Video Conferencing: A Quantum Leap in Citizen Engagement

In a progressive shift toward digital governance, Tripura's unique public interaction program, 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu', is set to adopt video conferencing. This initiative, launched on April 12 of the previous year by the state's Chief Minister, allows residents to engage with the head of the state every Wednesday at 11 am. The introduction of video conferencing is expected to provide an alternative method of communication, especially for those living in distant sub-divisions or district levels.

Advertisment

Empowering Remote Citizens

The current Chief Minister, acknowledging the challenges faced by residents in remote areas traveling to Agartala for these meetings, announced this evolution in the program. The chief intent of this initiative is to enable individuals, particularly those dealing with medical treatment issues and financial difficulties, to present their concerns directly to the Chief Minister.

Action-oriented Governance

Advertisment

Upon hearing the citizens' concerns, the Chief Minister takes immediate action, instructing the relevant department officials to address the issues. This direct and responsive approach to governance began in Tripura in 2018 when the BJP gained power and Biplab Kumar Deb assumed the position of Chief Minister.

From 'Janatar Durbar' to 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu'

Initially, the program was named 'Janatar Durbar', where Deb would meet citizens weekly to address their grievances. Eventually, 'Janatar Durbar' was discontinued, and the Chief Minister began traveling to remote areas to meet people and help resolve their issues, marking the inception of 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu'.