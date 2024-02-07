Tri-Cities Soroptimist Clubs Empower High School Girls with 'Dream It. Be It.' Event

Tri-Cities, Washington, becomes a beacon of hope and ambition for high school girls as the local Soroptimist Clubs prepare to host their fifth annual 'Dream It. Be It.' career exploration event. Scheduled for Saturday, March 2, this significant milestone event is expected to draw numerous young women eager to explore their future career paths and understand the steps needed to turn their dreams into reality.

Empowering Young Women Through Education and Exploration

This collaborative effort, spearheaded by Soroptimist International of Three Rivers and Soroptimist International of Pasco and Kennewick, is set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hawk Union Building at Columbia Basin College (CBC). The event is designed to help girls in grades 9-12 explore potential dream careers and comprehend what it takes to achieve them, including education, training, and financial planning.

Interacting with Professionals: A Glimpse into the Future

Throughout the day, participants will have the unique opportunity to interact with women from varied professional backgrounds. This interaction offers the girls a practical perspective on different careers, a chance to ask questions, and gain invaluable insights. The event is not merely about providing information; it's about inspiring young women to dream big and equip them with the knowledge and confidence to pursue those dreams.

Panelist Presentations: Wrapping Up the Day

The day is set to conclude with presentations from panelists, further enhancing the event's educational value. Although the event is free for high school girls, they must register by February 15. Attendees will be provided with lunch, snacks, program materials, and gifts, ensuring a rewarding and enriching experience. By hosting 'Dream It. Be It.' Tri-Cities' Soroptimist Clubs continue their mission to empower women and girls through volunteer projects, paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive future.