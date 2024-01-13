Traverse City Plots Course for 2024: TART Trail Extension, Rental Regulations, and More

Marking the dawn of a new year and the promise of significant city developments, the Traverse City Planning Commission is gearing up for an action-packed agenda at its inaugural 2024 meeting. High on the list of priorities is the much-anticipated TART Trail extension, a visionary project aimed at expanding existing trails for the city’s vibrant bicycle and pedestrian community.

Trailblazing a Path for the TART Trail Extension

The initial focus of the TART Trail extension revolves around a segment bordering the Grandview Parkway reconstruction. With financial backing from a diverse range of local and state entities, the project is off to a promising start. However, the refusal of Delamar Traverse City to provide an easement has necessitated a partial reallocation of the budget to foster continuity in the trail’s expansion.

Navigating Short-term Rental Regulations

Another key agenda item for the planning commission pertains to modifications in short-term rental regulations. The commission is contemplating measures to limit the number of vacation home rentals in certain districts. This proposed restriction is a strategic response to the city’s growing concerns over housing availability and affordability, a topic that has sparked considerable debate and discussion.

Reviving the Riparian Buffer Ordinance

In an effort to regulate development along waterways, the commission is poised to resurrect efforts to create a riparian buffer ordinance. The proposed committee to oversee this initiative will be a diverse mix of members from different city departments, waterfront residents, and representatives from environmental agencies. The ordinance is expected to strike a balance between development needs and environmental preservation.

Further into the meeting, the election of new officers, an annual review of bylaws and the discussion of annual goals will ensue. Additionally, the commission could potentially welcome three new members, subject to the approval of city commissioners following an ad hoc committee’s recommendation.