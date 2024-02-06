Training Grenade Discovered in Charity Shop Triggers Emergency Response

In a startling development on Tuesday afternoon at the Arcades shopping centre, Ashton-under-Lyne, a training grenade was discovered among items donated to a charity shop. The discovery led to an immediate evacuation and the closure of several stores in the vicinity, affecting the everyday bustle of the shopping centre located on Warrington Street.

Emergency Response Initiated

On detecting the suspected explosive, the charity shop personnel promptly alerted the Greater Manchester Police. The police, in turn, confirmed the presence of the grenade and called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to examine the device. A safety cordon was promptly established, and a systematic evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure.

Arrest Made At the Scene

Parallel to the unfolding situation, an arrest was made at the scene. However, the Greater Manchester Police have clarified that this arrest is believed to be unrelated to the incident of the grenade being left at the charity shop.

Training Grenade Poses No Threat

After several tense hours on site, the EOD team determined that the grenade was, in fact, a training device. Such devices are designed for training purposes and do not pose a threat to the public, easing the concerns of the local community. Despite the temporary closure of three stores, other areas of the shopping centre, including the car park, remained open to the public.

The police and EOD team have now left the scene, confirming that there is no current risk to the public. Investigations into the incident continue, with the focus now shifting to how a training grenade ended up among a charity shop's donations.