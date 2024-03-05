Tragic Train Fall Claims Life of Newly Appointed Mumbai Woman Constable, Ashwini Domade

In a heart-wrenching incident in Mumbai, newly appointed woman constable, Ashwini Domade, lost her life after falling off a local train. The tragedy unfolded at Nahur on Tuesday, marking a somber moment for the Thane Police Department.

Details of the Tragic Incident

On a fateful Tuesday afternoon, 27-year-old Ashwini Domade, who had only joined the police force a month ago, met with a tragic accident. According to reports, she slipped from an Up slow local train around 2 pm, losing her balance. In an unfortunate turn of events, she was hit by a Down fast local after landing on the tracks, suffering grievous injuries. Despite immediate efforts to rush her to Agrawal Hospital, a last-minute decision by her husband, Rajendra Palve, saw her being taken to Fortis Hospital instead, where she was pronounced dead at 2.10 pm.

Remembering Ashwini Domade

Ashwini Domade's sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of her colleagues and family. Having completed her training recently, she was on the path to a promising career in the police force. Married for three years, Domade and her husband were traveling together on the train, planning to enjoy her weekly off day. The couple's plans for a leisurely outing turned into a nightmare, highlighting the unpredictable nature of life.

Investigations and Proceedings

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has recorded an accidental death case following the incident. Domade's body will be handed over to her husband after an autopsy, as formalities are completed. The police are investigating the sequence of events leading to this tragic accident, aiming to understand how such an incident could have occurred and if any measures can be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This incident has sparked a conversation about the safety of passengers on local trains, particularly those who work in essential services and have irregular working hours. As the community mourns the loss of a young constable, questions are being raised about the need for enhanced safety measures on Mumbai's lifeline, the local train network. While no words can fill the void left by Ashwini Domade's untimely demise, it serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance and safety in all aspects of daily commuting.