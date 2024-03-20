Tragic Road Collision Claims 11 Kenyatta University Students on Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, a collision between a Kenyatta University bus and a trailer has resulted in the death of 11 students, with 42 others sustaining injuries.

Voi Sub-county Police Commander Ibrahim Daffala confirmed the fatalities, noting that the accident occurred under heavy rainfall, complicating road conditions and visibility.

Details of the Tragedy

The accident took place in Maungu, Voi, within Taita Taveta county, where the university bus, ferrying public health students to Mombasa for an academic trip, collided with a trailer heading to Nairobi.

The impact was significant, with the bus taking a direct hit on its left side, leading to immediate fatalities and numerous injuries. Police reports and witness accounts suggest that the adverse weather conditions and possibly the trailer's attempt to avoid a head-on collision contributed to this tragic event.

Following the incident, emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, with injured students being rushed to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi for urgent care. A multidisciplinary team was involved in the evacuation process, showcasing a coordinated effort to assist the victims.

Kenyatta University has initiated support mechanisms for the affected families and students, including counseling services and academic adjustments. The Transport Minister has announced an investigation into the accident, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing road safety and preventing future tragedies.

Reflections on Road Safety

This devastating event brings to the forefront the critical issue of road safety in Kenya, especially along major highways like the Mombasa-Nairobi route. It underscores the need for stringent safety measures, improved road conditions, and heightened awareness among drivers regarding the dangers of driving in adverse weather conditions.

The loss of young lives in such a tragic manner is a stark reminder of the road safety challenges that persist, prompting a call to action for all stakeholders involved in transportation and road management.