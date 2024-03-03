Tragic Morning Walk: Elderly Man Killed in Pune Road Mishap Involving Tanker and Car

In a heart-wrenching incident early Friday morning, a 74-year-old man lost his life in a road accident on Pune-Ahmednagar road, marking a tragic start to the day for the city. Ashok Dhanpat Sharma, a resident of Kharadi, was hit by a tanker after it collided with a car near Mahalaxmi Lawns, leading to fatal consequences.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Tragedy

According to the airport police, the accident occurred around 7:20 am when Sharma was on his morning walk and attempted to cross the road. At that moment, a car driven by 45-year-old Surendra Rao, which was traveling towards Pune from Wagholi, came into Sharma's path. Rao applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting Sharma, but the tanker, driven by 30-year-old Vijaykumar Fand of Lohegaon, trailing close behind the car, could not stop in time. The tanker ended up hitting both the car and Sharma, leading to the latter's immediate death at the scene.

Police Response and Investigation

Sub-inspector Ravindra Dhaware of the airport police reported that Fand was arrested on charges of rash driving and negligent driving. The police are conducting a further investigation into the incident. The family members of Sharma, who was described as retired, have been informed of the tragic event, although details regarding his former occupation remain unclear.

Community Shock and Road Safety Concerns

The accident has left the community in shock, raising concerns about road safety in the area, especially for pedestrians and early morning walkers. Incidents like these highlight the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and the importance of awareness among drivers to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

This devastating incident not only brings to light the dangers that pedestrians face on busy roads but also serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of life. It prompts a reflection on how road safety measures and driver attentiveness must be prioritized to protect the lives of all road users.