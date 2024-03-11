Tragic Loss: Two Siblings Perish in High-Speed Crash in Ogun, Driver Arrested

In a heartbreaking incident early Monday morning at Iruwon junction along Imowo Ibadan garage road in Ijebu Ode, two siblings lost their lives when a speeding Honda Accord rammed into them. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps spokesperson, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the fatalities, highlighting the dangers of excessive speed and the importance of pedestrian awareness.

Advertisment

Chronology of the Tragedy

The accident occurred at precisely 7:50 AM, involving a Honda Accord with the license plate KJA 394 EE. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed and lost control while navigating a bend, striking the siblings from behind. The victims, a male and a female, were walking alongside the road, unfortunately with their backs to oncoming traffic. Their bodies were later deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary, and the vehicle was towed to the Obalende Police Station in Ijebu Ode for further investigation.

Community and Official Response

Advertisment

The aftermath of the accident saw an emotional response from the community, with angry youths obstructing the road. Their blockade was eventually cleared by the combined efforts of the police, the Nigerian Army, and officers from the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps. The driver of the Honda Accord was apprehended by the police from Obalende Division, averting potential mob justice. This incident has sparked a renewed call for road safety awareness, emphasizing the need for drivers to adhere to speed limits and for pedestrians to remain vigilant by facing oncoming traffic when walking beside roads.

Renewed Focus on Road Safety

In light of this tragedy, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun state, Mr. Anthony Uga, has reaffirmed the commitment to reducing road accidents through the introduction of radar gun technology. This initiative aims to monitor and control vehicle speeds more effectively, coupled with ongoing advocacy and education for motorists about the risks of speeding. The tragic loss of the siblings in Ijebu Ode underscores the critical need for both technological solutions and community engagement in the fight against road traffic accidents.