Tragic Loss of Life Due to LPG Heater Malfunction in Srinagar's Mustafabad

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Mustafabad area of HMT, Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, Rukaya Fayaz, a resident, lost her life due to asphyxiation caused by an LPG heater at her home. The event transpired on Wednesday afternoon, casting a pall of grief over the community.

A Sudden Loss

Rukaya Fayaz, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, was a beloved member of her family and the wider community. Her sudden and untimely demise has left many in shock, struggling to come to terms with the loss. The incident occurred when Rukaya, like countless others in the chilly winter months, was using an LPG heater to keep warm.

Tragedy Strikes at Home

LPG heaters, while providing much-needed warmth, are not without their risks. In this case, the heater malfunctioned, causing asphyxiation due to gas inhalation. Rukaya fell unconscious as a result, and despite desperate attempts to save her, she was declared brought dead upon arrival at Noora hospital.

Police Investigation and Medico-Legal Formalities

In the wake of this tragedy, the police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case. Rukaya's body has been transferred to SMHS hospital to complete medico-legal formalities. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working diligently to determine the exact cause of the heater malfunction.

As the community mourns the loss of Rukaya Fayaz, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with LPG heaters. It is a poignant reminder to prioritize safety measures and ensure regular maintenance of such devices to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

