Tragic Loss at Volta Lake: Oti Regional House of Chiefs' Driver Drowns

In a heartrending incident, the Oti Regional House of Chiefs' official driver met a tragic end after a failed attempt to save a car from plunging into the Volta Lake. The accident, which claimed the life of a man in his 30s, unfolded when the vehicle he was cleaning suddenly slipped towards the water, dragging him along in its fatal course.

Desperate Struggle Ends in Tragedy

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver was engaged in washing the car near the lake's edge when it unexpectedly began to roll towards the water. In a frantic effort to stop the car, he found himself unable to halt its descent. Witnesses suspect the vehicle struck him as it entered the lake, severely hindering his chances of survival. Despite the immediate response from onlookers, who managed to extract him from the water, the driver had already ingested a significant amount of water. The situation was dire; he was alive upon rescue but succumbed either en route to the hospital or shortly after arrival.

Community Response and Eyewitness Accounts

The local community and the Oti Regional House of Chiefs are in mourning after the loss of their colleague and friend. Kingsley Timoni, an eyewitness, recounted the harrowing moment the car lost control, emphasizing the steepness of the lake's edge that contributed to the uncontrollable descent of the vehicle. This tragic event has sparked conversations about safety measures near bodies of water and the need for community awareness to prevent such accidents in the future.

Reflecting on a Life Lost

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of accidents and the preciousness of life. The driver's attempt to save the vehicle, a task seemingly mundane, led to an unforeseen tragedy. As the community comes to terms with this loss, the focus turns to remembering the individual's dedication and the impact of his sudden departure. The Oti Regional House of Chiefs, along with the entire community, is now faced with the task of healing and implementing measures to avert similar occurrences.

The echo of this tragedy resonates beyond the immediate community, highlighting the importance of vigilance and safety in everyday activities. While the loss of the driver is irreplaceable, it is hoped that his passing will not be in vain but will serve as a catalyst for positive change and heightened awareness.