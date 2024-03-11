Tragic Hit-and-Run Kills Woman Near Noida Metro, Victim's Wedding Plans Shattered

In a heart-wrenching incident early Sunday morning, a fast-moving vehicle struck three women near Sector 76 Metro station in Noida, leaving a 20-year-old dead and two others critically injured. The accident not only claimed the life of Shumaila alias Khushi but also left a family grappling with the loss of their daughter who was preparing for her wedding next month. The police are on the hunt for the unidentified driver responsible for this tragedy.

Advertisment

A Day of Tragedy

Shumaila, along with her sister Hina (18) and friend Khushboo (22), were en route to their workplace in Mahagun Modern society, Sector 78, when the catastrophe occurred. The trio, employed as cooks and house help, faced this tragic accident at around 8:30 am, with Shumaila succumbing to her injuries while her companions fight for their lives at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The loss has particularly devastated Shumaila's family, as they mourn the untimely death of a daughter who had dreams of a brighter future and was to be wed in just over a month.

Family's Heartbreak and Police Investigation

Advertisment

The family, originally from Badaun, has been residing in Noida for many years, striving to make ends meet. Shumaila's uncle, Saddam, shared the immense pain and disbelief the family is experiencing, emphasizing the bright future Shumaila envisioned for herself and her family. The police have registered an FIR under various IPC sections including rash driving and causing death by negligence. Efforts to trace the vehicle and the driver involve scrutinizing multiple CCTV footage, but the perpetrator remains at large.

Community and Future Prospects

This incident has left a void in the hearts of Shumaila's family and raised questions about road safety and the protection of vulnerable workers in Noida. As the community rallies to support the bereaved and injured, there is a collective call for justice and measures to prevent such tragedies. The investigation's outcome is eagerly awaited, with hope for closure and justice for Shumaila and her family.

The tragic loss of Shumaila, a young woman on the cusp of a new chapter in her life, starkly reminds us of the fragility of life and the urgent need for improved road safety measures. As the family navigates through this unimaginable loss, their resilience and the memory of Shumaila's dreams remain a beacon of hope for justice and change.