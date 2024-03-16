Unilorin Students Witness Driver's Sudden Death En Route to Campus

In a heart-wrenching incident at the University of Ilorin, a commercial bus driver named Lukman tragically passed away while transporting students to the campus, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of life. On a regular journey from the Sanrab Petrol Station area in Tanke, Ilorin, to the university, passengers were plunged into a state of shock when Lukman suddenly slumped over the steering wheel, prompting quick action from a vigilant passenger to prevent a potential catastrophe.

Advertisment

The critical moment was described by a passenger, who, engrossed in reading the Qur'an on his phone, was alerted by another's urgent calls. Realizing the gravity of the situation as the driver gasped for air and the bus veered off course, he managed to brake and steer the vehicle to safety. The collective quick thinking and calmness of the passengers amidst the chaos were pivotal in averting further tragedy, underscoring the importance of emergency preparedness and presence of mind.

A Community Mourns

The unexpected loss of Lukman, who was described by colleagues as a vibrant and compassionate individual, has left a profound impact on the community. His sudden demise, shortly after expressing sympathy for a colleague's accident, serves as a poignant reminder of life's fragility. Lukman's burial, conducted according to Islamic rites, brought together grieving friends, family, and passengers, united in their sorrow and reflection on the transient nature of human existence.

The University of Ilorin's administration, represented by the Director of Information Mr. Kunle Akogun, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. Acknowledging the tragedy, Akogun highlighted it as a somber reminder of life's unpredictability and the importance of cherishing every moment.