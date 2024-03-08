Tragic Electrocution Incident Injures 14 Children During Kota's Mahashivratri Procession

On a solemn day meant for celebration, a procession in Kota, Rajasthan, turned tragic when fourteen children, aged between 7 to 15 years, suffered severe burn injuries due to electrocution from a high-tension power line. The incident, which unfolded in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station during the Mahashivratri 'Shiv Barat' procession, has left two children in a critical condition, with one facing 100% burn injuries. Immediate medical attention was sought as all injured were rushed to the MBS Hospital in Kota.

Chronology of the Catastrophe

The procession, marking a significant religious observance, took a harrowing turn between 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon when a child, in an act of devoutness, raised a flag attached to a 22-feet-high iron rod, inadvertently making contact with the overhead high-tension line. The ensuing electrocution not only inflicted 100% burn injuries on the flagbearer but also harmed others attempting a rescue, resulting in varied degrees of injuries among the procession's participants.

Immediate Response and Support

The local community and officials quickly mobilized to offer support and assistance to the victims and their families. Notably, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital, ensuring that the injured received the best possible care, while Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed for a thorough investigation into the incident. The swift response underscored the gravity of the situation and the collective resolve to aid those affected.

Looking Forward

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, questions about safety measures during public gatherings and the maintenance of public utilities have come to the forefront. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can arise during communal celebrations and the paramount importance of stringent safety protocols. While the investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragedy, the primary focus remains on the recovery of the injured and the prevention of similar incidents in the future.