Tragic Collision in Wisconsin: Semi-Trailer and Van Crash Kills Nine on Highway 95

On a somber morning in Dewhurst, Wisconsin, a catastrophic event unfolded on State Highway 95, claiming the lives of nine individuals. A semi-trailer truck and a passenger van collided at the intersection with County Highway J, southwest of Neillsville, marking one of the deadliest accidents in the area's recent history. Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Hirsch detailed the preliminary reports, which indicated that the van entered the intersection and was struck by the semi-trailer.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Authorities reported that eight of the nine passengers in the van, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene. The sole survivor from the van was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Tragically, the semi-trailer's driver also lost their life in the collision. The scene was attended by numerous first responders who worked tirelessly to provide support and commence the investigation into this devastating incident. Governor Tony Evers extended his condolences and prayers to the families and loved ones of those involved, highlighting the profound impact on the community and first responders.

Investigation and Community Impact

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has launched an extensive investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the accident. In the meantime, the names of the deceased will be withheld until their families have been notified, respecting their privacy during this extremely difficult time. The crash prompted the closure of Highway 95 for several hours, with overhead video footage showing the severe damage and the vehicles overturned. This tragic event has not only resulted in significant loss of life but also raised questions about traffic safety and regulations in the region.

Looking Forward

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, attention turns to the investigation's findings and any potential measures that could prevent similar incidents in the future. The loss of nine lives in such a sudden and violent manner is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. While the investigation continues, the memory of those lost in the crash will undoubtedly influence discussions on how to enhance safety measures for all road users in Wisconsin and beyond.