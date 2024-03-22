Tragic Collision in Bastrop County: School Bus and Cement Truck Crash Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

In a harrowing incident on a rural Texas road, a school bus filled with pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary met a devastating fate. The bus, returning from a field trip to the Capital of Texas Zoo, collided with a cement truck in Bastrop County, near State Highway 21, approximately 50 miles east of Austin. This catastrophic event resulted in the loss of at least two lives and left several others injured, triggering a wave of concern and sorrow across the community.

Details of the Tragedy

Authorities, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department (ATCEMS), were quick to respond to the scene. The collision, which also involved two other vehicles, led to two fatalities. It remains unclear whether the deceased were passengers on the bus or occupants of the other vehicles involved. In the aftermath, emergency services launched a significant response effort, with four of the injured airlifted to hospitals and three more transported by ground ambulance.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District, the body overseeing Tom Green Elementary, confirmed that the bus was carrying 44 students and 11 adults at the time of the accident. The district has since been in direct contact with the families of those on the bus, providing updates and support as needed. Additionally, counselors and district staff were dispatched to both the accident site and a reunification point established for parents and guardians. The incident has drawn national attention, with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, expressing his shock and condolences over the tragedy.