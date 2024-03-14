Tragic Bridge Mishap in Dhamtari Claims Lives of Three West Bengal Workers

Three workers from West Bengal met a tragic end in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district when their motorcycle collided with the railing of a bridge, leading to their fatal fall into a dry canal. The accident occurred on Wednesday evening under the jurisdiction of the Sihawa police station, as the victims were traveling from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village. Engaged in laying high tension electricity lines, the trio resided in Bhothli Bodra village. Preliminary investigations suggest a failed attempt to navigate a turn on the bridge resulted in the crash.

Details of the Accident

According to local police, the incident took place when Shariful Haq (21), Abdul Rahim (42), and Kamalin Jamal (26) were on their way to Sankra village. The motorcycle's collision with the bridge railing led to the three men plummeting into the 14-feet-deep bed of a dry canal, where they died instantly. The motorcycle remained on the bridge, highlighting the tragic trajectory that led to the workers' untimely demise.

Victims and Investigation

The deceased, identified as natives of Malda district in West Bengal, were part of a team working on a project to lay high tension electricity lines in the area. An accidental death report has been filed, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to unravel the exact circumstances leading to this heartbreaking incident. Authorities are meticulously piecing together the events that led to this fatal accident.

Implications and Ongoing Probe

This tragic event not only highlights the potential hazards associated with road travel but also casts a spotlight on the safety measures in place for workers involved in critical infrastructure projects. As the investigation continues, questions regarding road safety standards and the provision of adequate training and equipment for such workers come to the forefront. The loss of these young lives is a somber reminder of the need for stringent safety protocols and measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving families and colleagues to mourn the untimely loss of their loved ones. As the probe into this tragic accident proceeds, many are calling for increased attention to road safety and the well-being of workers on the move. The outcome of the investigation is eagerly awaited, with the hope that it will bring some closure to the bereaved families and help avert similar tragedies.