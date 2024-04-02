Tragic Blaze in Maharashtra: Clothing Shop Claims Entire Family of 7, Investigation Underway

In an early morning tragedy that struck the heart of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, seven individuals from the same family perished in a devastating fire. The incident, which occurred in a clothing shop with the family residing just above it, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Devastating Fire Leads to Loss of Seven Lives

According to Manoj Lohiya, Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad, the fire broke out at approximately 4 am in a clothing shop located in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Despite the fire not spreading to the second floor, the seven family members succumbed to suffocation. Firefighting teams and local residents rushed to douse the flames upon receiving the distress call. Unfortunately, by the time the fire was extinguished, seven lives had been lost.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The response to the emergency was swift, with fire tenders and locals working together to control the blaze. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently removed from the site and sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem investigations. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unclear, with authorities conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the specifics of the tragic event.

Community in Mourning, Safety Measures Questioned

This incident has not only left the local community in mourning but has also raised serious questions regarding fire safety measures in commercial cum residential buildings. The loss of an entire family in such a tragic manner highlights the urgent need for stringent fire safety protocols and awareness among the public to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.