Tragic Blaze at Bailey Road: Families Desperate to Find Missing Loved Ones

In a heart-wrenching scene at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), families are in turmoil, seeking information on their loved ones following a catastrophic fire at Bailey Road, Dhaka. The incident, which resulted in significant casualties and injuries, has left many families in limbo, unable to find or identify their relatives amidst the chaos.

Advertisment

Desperate Search for the Missing

Early morning at DMCH saw relatives of Najmul, a Brac University student, and Minhajul Islam, a software engineer, among others, in a frantic search for their loved ones. The fire, claiming 46 lives and injuring 22, has left several bodies unidentifiable, complicating the search efforts. Relatives and friends are relying on distinctive marks and personal belongings for identification, with DNA testing as a last resort. The DMCH has begun collecting biometric samples to aid in the identification process, though the wait for DNA test results adds to the families' anguish.

The Tragedy Unfolds

Advertisment

The fire broke out in a multi-storey building housing the 'Kacchi Bhai' restaurant and a clothing shop. The rapid spread of the fire, fueled by gas cylinders in the restaurant kitchens, trapped many inside. Firefighters managed to rescue 70 people, but the death toll and number of injuries underscore the severity of the incident. The community and authorities are now grappling with the aftermath, as investigations into the cause and preventive measures are underway.

Community and Authority Response

In response to the tragedy, the DMCH and local authorities are working tirelessly to treat the injured and identify the deceased. The collection of biometric samples marks a step forward in addressing the identification challenge. Additional magistrate AKM Hedayetul Islam's statement underscores the commitment to returning the identified bodies to their relatives, providing some solace in this time of grief. Meanwhile, the community has rallied together, offering support to the affected families and calling for enhanced safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

The Bailey Road fire tragedy has not only resulted in loss and suffering for many families but also highlighted the urgent need for stringent safety protocols in public and commercial buildings. As the city mourns, the collective hope is for healing and for measures that will safeguard against such devastating incidents in the future.