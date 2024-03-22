Tragic Accident on Kanpur-Sagar Highway Claims Lives of Three Polytechnic Students

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on the Kanpur-Sagar highway near Patara town, where three polytechnic students met a tragic end. Deepak Tiwari, Ankush Prajapati, and Manish Kumar, all in their late teens, were on their way to coaching on bicycles when a speeding bus struck them from behind, leading to their instantaneous deaths. The bus, in a subsequent attempt to flee the scene, veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, causing minor injuries to several passengers.

Immediate Aftermath and Community Reaction

The local police, upon arrival, transported the victims to the Community Health Centre in Patara, only for the doctors to declare them deceased. The accident not only resulted in the loss of young lives but also sparked outrage among the villagers of Kunwarpur Nandana. In their grief and anger, they blocked the highway, demanding justice and better safety measures, which resulted in a massive traffic jam stretching over 20 kilometers. The situation escalated as the villagers clashed with the police, underscoring the community's frustration with road safety in the area.

Investigation and Response

In the wake of the tragedy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma confirmed that the police had initiated a comprehensive search to apprehend the fleeing bus driver. Meanwhile, the injured passengers received first aid and were sent to their destinations. The police's effort to clear the highway and restore order only highlighted the pressing need for improved pedestrian crossings and safety measures on such busy routes. The incident has reignited discussions on road safety, particularly concerning the protection of vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians.

Looking Forward

This devastating event serves as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking on India's highways, particularly for non-motorized road users. As the community mourns the untimely loss of three promising young students, there is a collective call for action to prevent such tragedies in the future. The incident not only questions the adequacy of current road safety measures but also challenges authorities to reassess and revamp their strategies to ensure the safety of all road users.