Tragic A5 Collision Claims Life of Tyrone GAA Player's Brother, Caolán Devlin; Calls for Road Safety Overhaul Intensify

On the evening of March 5th, a heartbreaking incident unfolded on the Curr Road section of the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley, claiming the life of 30-year-old Caolán Devlin, brother to Tyrone GAA player Niall Devlin. This tragedy has reignited urgent calls for the long-delayed upgrade of the A5 road, notorious for its dangerous conditions which have led to numerous fatalities over the years.

Immediate Aftermath and Community Response

Sergeant Green, from the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed the tragic event, noting that Caolán was the sole occupant of the BMW involved in the collision with a blue Scania lorry. The driver of the lorry remained unharmed. The news of Caolán Devlin's untimely death sent shockwaves through the community, with widespread expressions of condolences and grief. First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd were among the high-profile figures who expressed their deep sorrow and extended their sympathies to the Devlin family, highlighting the critical need for improvements to the A5 roadway to prevent further loss of life.

Community and GAA Clubs Rally in Support

The impact of Caolán's passing resonated deeply within the local GAA community and beyond. Several clubs, including Coalisland Fianna CLG, Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys GAC, and Stewartstown Harps GFC, released statements mourning the loss of a much-loved young man known for his sportsmanship and vibrant presence. These tributes underscored the collective heartbreak felt by the community and the strong support network rallying around the Devlin family during this incredibly painful time.

Renewed Calls for A5 Upgrade

The tragedy has brought the issue of road safety on the A5 into sharp focus, with officials and residents demanding immediate action. First Minister Michelle O'Neill's appeal to opponents of the A5 upgrade project to reconsider their stance underscores the urgency and critical need to address the road's dangers. Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd's commitment to prioritizing the project reflects a governmental acknowledgment of the road's perilous conditions and a determination to prevent further tragedies.

The loss of Caolán Devlin in such tragic circumstances serves as a poignant reminder of the preciousness of life and the imperative to ensure the safety of all road users. As the community mourns, the conversation about road safety, particularly on the A5, gains renewed momentum, highlighting the need for immediate and decisive action to safeguard the future and prevent any more families from experiencing the immeasurable grief of losing a loved one.