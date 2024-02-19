Tragedy in Jerantut: Young Boy Drowns in Sungai Kuala Sat

In the serene yet deceptive waters of Sungai Kuala Sat, Ulu Tembeling in Jerantut, a tragic tale unfolded that gripped the heart of a community. On a day that began like any other, a joyful outing among friends turned into a heart-wrenching saga of loss. Twelve-year-old Ali Mustaqim Rizman, a spirited young soul, ventured into the river for a swim with his companions but never emerged. His disappearance on Sunday, February 18, launched a desperate search that culminated in a profound tragedy.

The Disappearance

The tranquility of Sungai Kuala Sat was shattered on that fateful Sunday afternoon, around 3.40 pm, when Ali, engulfed by the river's embrace, screamed for help. This cry was the last sign of the boy before silence took over. Ali had been swimming with five friends, a common pastime in the warm embrace of their hometown, yet this time, the river's currents held a sinister undertow. As night approached, the local community, along with the fire department, police, and boat operators' association, rallied together in a search and rescue operation. Despite their efforts, the encroaching darkness forced a halt to their endeavors, leaving a community in anxious suspension.

The Search Resumes

With the first light of dawn, hope and determination fueled the resumed search. The Under Water Rescue Team from Kuantan and Pekan joined forces with the local residents, marking a collective resolve to uncover the fate of the young Mustaqim. The river, a lifeline to the community, had now become a somber arena of search and rescue. The teams navigated the waters with a heavy heart, understanding the grim possibilities that lay beneath the surface.

The Tragic Conclusion

The community's worst fears were confirmed on Monday, February 19, when Ali Mustaqim Rizman's body was discovered in the depths of the river, 18 meters deep and approximately 20 meters away from where his desperate cries were last heard. An autopsy later confirmed what many had feared - the cause of death was drowning. This tragic event not only brought to light the unpredictable nature of natural water bodies but also highlighted the indomitable spirit of a community that came together in the face of adversity.

In the aftermath, the waters of Sungai Kuala Sat, Ulu Tembeling carry a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance in safeguarding our loved ones. The loss of Ali Mustaqim Rizman, a young boy with dreams and a zest for life, has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and a stark message to others about the unpredictability of nature. In honoring his memory, let us remember the joy he brought to his friends and family and the unity his loss evoked within his community.