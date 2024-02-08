Tragedy in Bellampally: Three Family Members Killed in Fatal Tipper Lorry Collision

In the quiet town of Bellampally, nestled in the heart of Manchiryala district, an unspeakable tragedy unfolded. On an otherwise ordinary day, a speeding tipper lorry collided with a motorcycle near the Bellampally Kannala petrol station, claiming the lives of three family members. The incident, which occurred when Kota Tirupati (40), Tirumala (35), and their son Anjesh (18) were returning from a relative's house in Boyapalli village, has left the local community in a state of shock and mourning.

A Split Second of Devastation

February 8, 2024: A seemingly ordinary day turned into a nightmare for the residents of Bellampally town. Tirupati, Tirumala, and their son Anjesh were riding their motorcycle along the familiar roads, eager to return home after a visit to their relative's house. Little did they know that their lives were about to be cruelly snatched away by a speeding tipper lorry.

The collision occurred in a split second, leaving no time for the unsuspecting family to react. The force of the impact was so intense that Tirupati and Tirumala were killed instantly. Their son, Anjesh, sustained severe injuries when the motorcycle became entangled with the lorry's cabin, dragging him for about a kilometer. Despite the valiant efforts of the medical team at Bellampally Government Hospital, who referred him to Manchiryala Hospital, Anjesh succumbed to his injuries en route.

A Community in Mourning

As news of the tragic accident spread throughout Bellampally, the town was plunged into a collective state of grief. Friends, relatives, and neighbors gathered at the family's home, struggling to come to terms with the loss of three cherished members of their community.

Tirupati was remembered as a devoted husband and father, while Tirumala was known for her kindness and warmth. Anjesh, their 18-year-old son, was a bright and ambitious young man with a promising future ahead of him. The untimely deaths of these beloved individuals have left a gaping void in the hearts of those who knew them, and the ripples of their loss continue to spread through the town.

Seeking Justice and Accountability

In the wake of the tragedy, local authorities are working diligently to ascertain the exact cause and details of the fatal collision. Bellampally Rural CI Afzaluddin, One Town SHO Devayya, and SSI Praveen are leading the investigation, which has already resulted in the registration of a case.

As the community mourns the loss of Tirupati, Tirumala, and Anjesh, they demand justice and accountability for the incident that took their loved ones away. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences that can arise from reckless driving.

As the people of Bellampally come together to support one another in their time of need, they hope that the investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident and provide them with the answers they so desperately seek. In the meantime, they continue to hold the memories of Tirupati, Tirumala, and Anjesh close to their hearts, cherishing the moments they shared and finding solace in the knowledge that their loved ones will never be forgotten.

In the end, the tragic road accident in Bellampally serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. As the community continues to heal and seek justice for the loss they have suffered, they remain steadfast in their determination to honor the memories of Tirupati, Tirumala, and Anjesh.