Titus County Takes Action: Fire Safety Measures for Courthouse Annex

On December 21, in a special gathering in Titus County, Zac Blount, a representative from Advance Alarm Electronics, broached a critical conversation concerning the installation of a fire alarm system in the courthouse annex. This safety initiative had already secured approval from the county commissioners on November 28, 2022, and was in the pipeline for implementation.

Urgency of the Fire Safety Situation

County Judge Kent Cooper underscored the pressing need for the fire alarm system. In his address, he stressed the courthouse annex had been bereft of a fire alarm or any fire protection system for several years. This glaring absence posed an imminent risk to the structure, its occupants, and the essential public services it houses.

The Broader Safety Context

The implementation of the fire alarm system and plan is part of a broader campaign to bolster safety protocols within the courthouse annex. This strategy includes not only fire alarms but also sprinkler systems and emergency lighting. The aim is to mitigate the risk of fire incidents and shield public properties and the people who frequent them from potential hazards.

Commitment to Public Safety

This meeting is indicative of the local government’s staunch commitment to addressing public safety concerns. The Titus County Commissioners are proactive in their approach to ensuring that the requisite safety precautions are in place. Their actions underline their dedication to the well-being of the community and the safeguarding of public assets.