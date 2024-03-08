Tirupati Revives Heritage: Krishnama Naidu Kunta Pond Restored for Pilgrims

In a significant move towards preserving historical landmarks and facilitating the needs of thousands of pilgrims, the city of Tirupati witnessed the inauguration of the rejuvenated Krishnama Naidu Kunta. Spearheaded by City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Corporation Mayor Dr. R Sirisha, alongside Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana, the event marked the culmination of efforts to restore the ancient water reservoir that dates back 500-600 years.

A Historical Gem Restored

Located near Alipiri, Krishnama Naidu Kunta has served as a vital water source for pilgrims trekking to Tirumala. Over centuries, the pond's significance was overshadowed by urban expansion and neglect, leading to its desolation. The initiative to breathe new life into this historical site was ignited by YSRCP youth leader Abhinay Reddy, who, upon witnessing the pond's dilapidated state, committed to its restoration and beautification. With the YSRCP at the helm of the state's governance, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy championed the project, mobilizing Rs 1.5 crore towards the reconstruction efforts.

Commitment to Conservation and Pilgrim Welfare

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, MLA B Karunakara Reddy outlined the broader vision of preserving Tirupati's heritage while enhancing the pilgrim experience. He announced plans for the restoration of two additional ponds near Gaali Gopuram and at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala. These endeavors underscore a concerted effort to safeguard the city's historical assets and ensure the well-being of the multitude of devotees visiting the sacred site.

Implications for the Future

The successful restoration of Krishnama Naidu Kunta not only reinstates a crucial water source for pilgrims but also highlights the importance of community involvement in heritage conservation. This project sets a precedent for similar initiatives, emphasizing the role of local leadership in championing the cause of cultural preservation and environmental sustainability. As Tirupati continues to evolve, the commitment to maintaining its historical integrity while accommodating the needs of its visitors remains paramount.

This endeavor reflects a meaningful intersection of faith, history, and environmental stewardship, offering a model for other cities with rich cultural landscapes. The rejuvenation of Krishnama Naidu Kunta stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Tirupati, inspiring a collective responsibility towards the conservation of our shared heritage.