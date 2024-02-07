Timmins Community Involved in Comprehensive Living Space Relocation Review

The city of Timmins has been deeply involved in a comprehensive review regarding the potential relocation of Living Space, a local emergency shelter. This initiative was prompted by the Timmins City Council, which urged the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) to consider alternative locations for the shelter. The review has brought to light several societal issues, including crime, theft, addiction, homelessness, and the crucial need for a deeper understanding of First Nations people.

Engaging the Community

In an effort to have a thorough and inclusive review, the council has consulted with 316 residents of the city. The consultation process began with 35 interviews involving more than 75 individuals. The council has enlisted the services of Third Party Public, a consultation firm based in Toronto. The firm has been on the ground since October, engaging with the local community, gathering public opinions and ideas about the potential relocation of Living Space.

Keeping Stakeholders in the Loop

Third Party Public has kept two significant local groups, Move Living Space and Voices of Timmins, informed and involved in the ongoing discussions. The firm's representatives - Nicole Swerhun, Matthew Wheatley, and Yulia Pak - recently held a meeting attended by approximately 30 people. During this meeting, they sought feedback on the five main findings from the review thus far.

Public Vision and Future Steps

One of the key findings of the review is that the public vision for a well-run shelter is not dependent on its location. There are risks and challenges associated with both relocating the shelter and keeping it in its current location. The final report from this review is expected to be submitted to the council on February 29. Post this submission, a steering committee will be formed to develop and execute an action plan based on the report's findings and recommendations.