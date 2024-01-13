en English
Local News

TimesDaily’s ‘Wish List’: A Beacon for Nonprofits in Need

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
In an impassioned effort to bolster local nonprofits, the TimesDaily has launched a unique feature – The Wish List. This bi-weekly initiative, updated on Sundays, aims to bridge the gap between nonprofit organizations and the community members eager to support them. The Wish List serves as a dynamic communication conduit, publicizing the material needs of these organizations and offering a reliable platform for their needs to be met.

Nonprofits invited to submit their needs

Nonprofit agencies are encouraged to make submissions to the TimesDaily via email, detailing their specific needs. The information required includes the organization’s street address, city, and a valid contact method. A daytime phone number or an email address is necessary for the process. This information is then published to facilitate community members in making their donations.

The Influence of COVID-19 on Nonprofit Operations

It is worthy to note that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered the operational schedules of these agencies. Potential donors are urged to consider these modifications when planning to contribute or interact with the nonprofits.

Nonprofit Sector Leadership Changes and Development

Meanwhile, in the broader nonprofit sector, there are significant leadership changes and development. Glennda Testone has been appointed as the first CEO of an organization supporting leaders of small and midsize nonprofits. Co-CEOs Emma Lindsay and David Sagal, along with Maggie Johnson, the soon-to-be global head and vice president of Google’s charitable arm, are among other notable appointments.

Strategic Communication Plan for Donor Engagement

The article also underscores the critical need for a strategic communication plan tailored for each donor in the nonprofit sector. Drawing parallels to personal caregiving experiences, the importance of a systematic, customized plan is emphasized to enhance donor stewardship and engagement.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

